Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average of $312.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $362.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

