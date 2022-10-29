Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $24.92 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Markel were worth $24,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $35.93 on Friday, hitting $1,201.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,894. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,163.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,267.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.