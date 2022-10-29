Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 201,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

