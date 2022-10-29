Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 190 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.58 on Friday, hitting $273.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $274.54. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.