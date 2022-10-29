Hermez Network One Day Volume Hits $490,685.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00017588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $133.72 million and approximately $490,685.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,812.31 or 1.00011733 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003564 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00053375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00044324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021913 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004759 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00257168 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.64358349 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $469,916.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

