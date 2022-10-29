Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-$1.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hersha Hospitality Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.39 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 441,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,905. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

HT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

