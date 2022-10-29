Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,567 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

