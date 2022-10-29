HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

