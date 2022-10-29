Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.46-$4.54 EPS.

HLT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.64. 1,671,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.66. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

