Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 0.3 %

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $248.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $242.99 and a 1-year high of $432.19. The stock has a market cap of $535.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIFS. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth about $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.