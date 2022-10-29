Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 85,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,324,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 143.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

