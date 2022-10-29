Holo (HOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $83.36 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Holo has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $389.78 million and approximately $83.36 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

