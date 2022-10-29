Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.31.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $8.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.93. 4,892,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day moving average is $185.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.