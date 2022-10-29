Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.11

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 6043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

