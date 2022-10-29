Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Up 43.9% in October

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the September 30th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 741,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,260. Houston American Energy has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Further Reading

