Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.13. 25,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 17,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 1.26% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

