HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from GBX 585 ($7.07) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $601.00.

HSBC stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 106,979 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HSBC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

