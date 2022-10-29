Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.
Hub Group Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 440,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61.
Insider Activity
In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.