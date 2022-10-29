Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

Hub Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 440,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $89.61.

Insider Activity

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

