Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.07. The stock had a trading volume of 570,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.75. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

