Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPP. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after acquiring an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after buying an additional 652,483 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $11.08 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

