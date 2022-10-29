Humana Inc. (HUM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on January 27th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.
Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Humana Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE HUM opened at $554.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.92. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $560.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Humana
In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,458,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 211.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
