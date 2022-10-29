Humana Inc. (HUM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on January 27th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $27.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE HUM opened at $554.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.92. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $560.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,458,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 211.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.