HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.37

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. HUNT has a market cap of $72.80 million and $1.56 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001755 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

