HUNT Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $72.60 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001759 BTC on major exchanges.

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

