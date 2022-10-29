Huobi BTC Hits One Day Volume of $198,119.00 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $801.83 million and approximately $198,119.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $20,575.74 or 0.99818618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.69 or 0.30867802 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.