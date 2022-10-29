iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.50.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total value of C$69,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,925,087.30.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG opened at C$76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$85.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.43.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 9.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.