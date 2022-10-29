Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
