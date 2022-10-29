IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Up 53.3% in October

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the September 30th total of 104,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Up 3.2 %

IES stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.25. 37,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61. IES has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.89%.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in IES by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IES by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.