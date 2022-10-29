iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Achieves $92.22 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $92.22 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 86,999,784.9808455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.04609701 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $8,978,443.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

