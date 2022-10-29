IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.4 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $548.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.