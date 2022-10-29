IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

