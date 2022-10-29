IFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Visa by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.89.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.