IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $229.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.35.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

