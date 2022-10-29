IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 207 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

