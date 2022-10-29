IFG Advisory LLC Sells 8,558 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

