Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 501.5 days.
Iluka Resources Stock Performance
ILKAF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.72.
About Iluka Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iluka Resources (ILKAF)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.