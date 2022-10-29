Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 501.5 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

ILKAF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Iluka Resources has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

