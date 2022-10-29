Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.64

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $365.11 million and approximately $35.25 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,680.56 or 0.32015624 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012504 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars.
