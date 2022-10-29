Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$85.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.63.

IMO stock traded up C$6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$73.63. 2,527,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.93. The stock has a market cap of C$46.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$40.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.88.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.764951 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

