Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.89.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Up 0.8 %

PI stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $116.98.

Insider Activity at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,896.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, Director Gregory Sessler sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $61,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,896.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.