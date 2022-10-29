Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.50 million-$73.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.20 million. Impinj also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.37 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.89.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. 911,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $116.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,729.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $33,844.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,103.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Impinj by 127.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Impinj by 57.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Impinj by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.