Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.50 million-$73.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.20 million. Impinj also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32-$0.37 EPS.

PI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,823 shares of company stock worth $3,513,067. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

