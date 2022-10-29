Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 973 ($11.76).

Inchcape Price Performance

INCH stock opened at GBX 739 ($8.93) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,136.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 731.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 615 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 934.50 ($11.29).

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

About Inchcape

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston bought 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

