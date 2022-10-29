Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Income Opportunity Realty Investors (IOR)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.