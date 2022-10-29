Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 429.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.36.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $285.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

