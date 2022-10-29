Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 8,249 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

