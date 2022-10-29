Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

