Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.43 Million Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth $7,592,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 7,623.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the period. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UAN opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $10.05 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.04%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.