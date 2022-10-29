Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 15,072 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 314.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

