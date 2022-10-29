Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

