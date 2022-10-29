Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 301 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Insider Activity

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day moving average of $183.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

