Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,511 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

